Insider Buying: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Buys $104,640.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $104,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,254.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

