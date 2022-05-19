Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $121.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 564.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

