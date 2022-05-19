Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,997,532 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.02.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
