Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 89,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,997,532 shares.The stock last traded at $5.98 and had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.