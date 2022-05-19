The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $114.80 and a 12-month high of $197.97. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

