Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,103,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,128,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after buying an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

