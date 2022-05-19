Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 418,363 shares of company stock worth $29,843,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

