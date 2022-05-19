Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CMO Acquires $186,000.00 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,367.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arhaus by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

