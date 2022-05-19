PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Raised to $5.20

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,200 shares of company stock worth $975,075.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.