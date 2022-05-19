PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) PT Raised to $5.20

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 204,200 shares of company stock worth $975,075.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 60.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.