Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.