Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 2,590 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,325.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

WLFC stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

