Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) CEO Buys $85,026.48 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Greenawalt acquired 8,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,809,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

