RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,340,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Grain Co Continental sold 240,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $129,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

