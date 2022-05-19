Raymond Nobu Chang Buys 34,600 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agrify alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Raymond Nobu Chang bought 10,000 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

Agrify stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.