Insider Buying: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trimble stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

