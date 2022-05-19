Insider Buying: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $160.53 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $156.53 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

