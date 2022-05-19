Harvey M. Schwartz Buys 15,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

