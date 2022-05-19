Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel Buys 2,668 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HASI stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

