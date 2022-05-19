Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,031 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

