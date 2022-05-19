Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

RPHM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of RPHM opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

