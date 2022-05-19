Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SFST opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $340.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

