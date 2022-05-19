RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.45.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

