Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHVS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -0.42. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.