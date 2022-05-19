Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QST. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
