Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 117,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

