Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.