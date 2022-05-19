991 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

IPI opened at $64.20 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

