Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

