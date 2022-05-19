Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITT. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $7.84 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

