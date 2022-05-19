Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,625,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,893,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

