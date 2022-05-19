Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

