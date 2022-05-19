Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,881 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 871.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 123.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 106,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

