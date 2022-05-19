Head to Head Comparison: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) versus N-able (NYSE:NABL)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get SentinelOne alerts:

This table compares SentinelOne and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -132.37% -22.36% -16.21% N-able 2.68% 5.16% 3.06%

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million 28.65 -$271.10 million N/A N/A N-able $346.46 million 4.80 $110,000.00 $0.05 185.04

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 10 0 2.71 N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83

SentinelOne presently has a consensus price target of $45.73, indicating a potential upside of 111.83%. N-able has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than N-able.

Summary

N-able beats SentinelOne on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.