Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,046,021. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cloudflare by 39.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

