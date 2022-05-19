SG Americas Securities LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 64.57% and a negative net margin of 700.46%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

