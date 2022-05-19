Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.13 Million Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 457.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Oatly Group worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after buying an additional 1,055,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,823 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,965,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 640,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,708 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.37.

OTLY stock opened at 3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of 4.35 and a 200-day moving average of 6.89. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

