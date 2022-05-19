SG Americas Securities LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 69,131.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,048,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after buying an additional 5,041,029 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $109,273,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $90,425,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

