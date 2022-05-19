SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

