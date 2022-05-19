Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 636 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81,804 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 640,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 95,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,550 shares of company stock worth $1,141,409 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

