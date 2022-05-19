Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 535,390 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $40,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Olaplex stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

