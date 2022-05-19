Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $165.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

