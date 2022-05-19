Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $296,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,506,000 after buying an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

NYSE BILL opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

