Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $43.35 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

