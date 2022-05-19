Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.15% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

