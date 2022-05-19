Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

