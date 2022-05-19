Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

AGR opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.