Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

