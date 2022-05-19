Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,785 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

