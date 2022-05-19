Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 356,831 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

FLMN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

