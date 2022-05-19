Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

