Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,202 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,126,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

